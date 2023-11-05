Roswell Historic Preservation Commission approves home demolition

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago

Realtor and applicant, Ryan Colwell, has been given the go ahead from the Roswell Historic Preservation Committee to remove an existing structure at 50 Maple St. to build a new single-family home.

The house at 50 Maple St. lies within the Mill Village area of the Historic District Master Plan. The property is not located in the National Register of Historic Places Roswell Historic District but is adjacent to it.

Original Mill Village houses are small and simple. The adjacent single-story 784-square-foot house is a great example of an original Mill Village house.

Approval for new construction came with conditions including that any changes to the proposal to build a 3,911-square-foot home must return to the Historic Preservation Commission for review and approval prior to applying for building, land disturbance and demolition permits. Construction is also restricted by a request to keep the brick foundation and stem wall unpainted. The primary entrance must have double doors and two side doors changed to windows.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

5 things we learned in Georgia's 30-21 win over Missouri5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: Lessons of caution from the overnight traffic shift
4h ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
LIVE UPDATES: Israeli troops find weapons cache in Gaza
45m ago

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

A MUSICAL MIX
Atlanta’s Big Boi inducts Kate Bush at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
18h ago

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

A MUSICAL MIX
Atlanta’s Big Boi inducts Kate Bush at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
18h ago

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: True North 400

Alpharetta, Milton to host True North 400 meeting
3h ago
Sandy Springs still figuring out Roberts Drive sidepath project
19h ago
Alpharetta Symphony planning holiday performances
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech offense overwhelms Virginia, should encourage fans for the future
17h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top