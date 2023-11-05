Roswell Historic Preservation Commission approves home demolition

The house at 50 Maple St. lies within the Mill Village area of the Historic District Master Plan. The property is not located in the National Register of Historic Places Roswell Historic District but is adjacent to it.

Original Mill Village houses are small and simple. The adjacent single-story 784-square-foot house is a great example of an original Mill Village house.

Approval for new construction came with conditions including that any changes to the proposal to build a 3,911-square-foot home must return to the Historic Preservation Commission for review and approval prior to applying for building, land disturbance and demolition permits. Construction is also restricted by a request to keep the brick foundation and stem wall unpainted. The primary entrance must have double doors and two side doors changed to windows.