Roswell: Hiring full-time fire captains will improve safety, response times

That amount is $5.3 million more than Roswell is currently paying for its part-time staff.

Currently, Roswell’s fire department operates with approximately 200 part-time workers and 21 full-time employees that are senior staff, battalion chiefs, and support personnel. The city budgeted $6.35 million in department salaries last fiscal year.

The city’s plan is to have a full-time staff of 135 in the department, Fire Chief Joe Pennino said via email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday.

A June presentation to City Council by Joe Pozzo, senior manager for fire and EMS at the Center for Public Safety Management, showed that in 2021 Roswell’s fire department wasn’t adequately staffed for more than 60% of its emergency calls. In many cases, emergency vehicles including ladder trucks and others with special apparatus were not utilized because there weren’t enough people to operate them.

Pozzo’s presentation showed the fire department responded to 7,100 EMS calls in 2021 and 2,600 fire-related calls. On those alarms, Roswell fire and EMS spent 180 seconds to 240 seconds to get in their vehicles and depart which is below National Fire Protection Agency standards, Pozzo said. Firefighters should be en route within 80 seconds and EMS within 60 seconds of an alarm, he said.

Mayor Kurt Wilson, while praising first responders, has described the department’s current model of operations as a public safety problem for the city’s nearly 94,000 residents. Roswell was a city of less than 1,600 residents when the fire department opened in 1937, according to the city’s convention and visitors bureau.

“While the hybrid model served Roswell well as we were growing from a small to a mid-sized town, the ... report clearly shows we have reached a population where a full-time fire department is ... necessary to maintain the high level of service our first responders have traditionally provided,” Councilwoman Christine Hall said in a Saturday text message to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to Roswell, most part-time firefighters work in full-time departments in nearby cities and report to Roswell after working a shift elsewhere. They can often have scheduling problems or be fatigued when reporting for the Roswell shift, Pozzo reported to City Council.

The city plans to hire 21 full-time captains in the next 12 months at a cost of $1.7 million annually, the director of finance said. Partial funding in the amount of $484,885 was approved for the hires during a June 13 council meeting.

To further improve fire department operations, Roswell wants to move some fire stations and replace others. Fire Station No. 22 on Crabapple Road and Fire Station No. 23 on Jones Road were built in the 1970s and don’t have enough room for firefighters, Pennino said.

Station No. 23 will be replaced at its current location at an estimated $4.5 million. Station No. 22 will be relocated to a larger parcel and the cost will depend on the price of the land, Pennino added.

Pozzo suggests more stations be relocated, replaced or constructed to help bring alarm response times in line with National Fire Protection Agency standards.