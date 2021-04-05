Roswell hires new fire chief from Florida

Roswell has chosen Joe Pennino of Largo, Fla. as the city’s next Fire Chief. Pennino has been with the Largo Fire Rescue for over 18 years, where he has served in nearly every position from firefighter to interim fire chief.
According to information provided by Roswell, Pennino “has overseen the department’s five operational divisions, helped the department improve its response times, conducted an organizational analysis, and served as the city’s incident commander for hurricanes Irma and Eta.”
In addition, he oversaw the annual budget and capital improvement plans, as well as improving efficiencies and the construction of one new fire station with an additional three planned.
“I am excited to join the talented team of professionals at the Roswell Fire Department and to be a part of the City of Roswell’s bright future,” said Pennino.
“The Roswell Fire Department is composed of the best firefighters our region has to offer and has a long history of solid professional leadership,” said Roswell City Administrator Gary Palmer. “We knew going into this recruitment we would have our work cut out for us finding the right leader, the right chief for the Roswell Fire Department. I am confident we found that leader and chief with Joe Pennino.”
The Roswell Fire Department has 210 employees, with over 180 firefighters and seven fire stations.
Pennino will start as Roswell’s new fire chief June 1, replacing former Fire Chief Ricky Burnette, who retired after more than 30 years of service.