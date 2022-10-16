ajc logo
X

Roswell hires firm to plan Ga. 400 at Holcomb Bridge Road

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
58 minutes ago

The Development Authority of Roswell recently entered into an agreement with the Sizemore Group for master planning at the intersection of Ga. 400 and Holcomb Bridge Road. The city will enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the DAR to provide up to $150,000 for this planning process.

Roswell envisions this site as an opportunity for mixed-use development with office, commercial and residential space. The purpose of the master plan is to provide a development framework to attract high-quality development.

The project will build on the existing infrastructure and character of the city and take into account the city’s strategic and comprehensive plans.

The master planning process will take place over the next 6 months with input from city leaders and community stakeholders.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five observations on the Braves’ loss to the Phillies in the NLDS 12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stout defense separates No. 1 Georgia from SEC contenders
43m ago

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
11h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Post-debate: Walker rallies while Warnock fact-checks
20h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Post-debate: Walker rallies while Warnock fact-checks
20h ago

Credit: CONTRIBUTED BY MARK OWE

Mark Owens, Braves in-game hype man, bowing out after 16 seasons
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: cust

Roswell accepts grant to support Citizens Police Academy
22h ago
Roswell adopts Fulton hazard mitigation plan
Alpharetta approves cyber security monitoring purchase
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top