Roswell hires firm to plan Ga. 400 at Holcomb Bridge Road

The Development Authority of Roswell recently entered into an agreement with the Sizemore Group for master planning at the intersection of Ga. 400 and Holcomb Bridge Road. The city will enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the DAR to provide up to $150,000 for this planning process.
Roswell envisions this site as an opportunity for mixed-use development with office, commercial and residential space. The purpose of the master plan is to provide a development framework to attract high-quality development.
The project will build on the existing infrastructure and character of the city and take into account the city’s strategic and comprehensive plans.
The master planning process will take place over the next 6 months with input from city leaders and community stakeholders.
