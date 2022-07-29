Roswell Fire to distribute weather alert radios

The Roswell Fire Department recently received 25 weather alert radios from the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency through a Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant.
FEMA’s hazard mitigation assistance provides funding for eligible programs that work to reduce disaster losses from things like floods, wildfires, severe storms and other disasters.
These weather alert radios will be placed in Roswell facilities where large numbers of people gather to quickly notify occupants when a local emergency is imminent.
The most important feature of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio is its ability to broadcast severe weather watches and warnings as they are issued. NOAA’s weather alerts come from a network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather information directly from the nearest National Weather Service office. The radios not only provide National Weather Service warnings, watches, and other hazardous information but also include Homeland Security alerts 24 hours a day.
About the Author