ajc logo
X

Roswell Fire to distribute weather alert radios

The Roswell Fire Department recently received 25 weather alert radios from the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency through a Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant. (Courtesy Roswell Fire Department)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Roswell Fire Department recently received 25 weather alert radios from the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency through a Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant. (Courtesy Roswell Fire Department)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell Fire Department recently received 25 weather alert radios from the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency through a Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant.

FEMA’s hazard mitigation assistance provides funding for eligible programs that work to reduce disaster losses from things like floods, wildfires, severe storms and other disasters.

These weather alert radios will be placed in Roswell facilities where large numbers of people gather to quickly notify occupants when a local emergency is imminent.

The most important feature of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio is its ability to broadcast severe weather watches and warnings as they are issued. NOAA’s weather alerts come from a network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather information directly from the nearest National Weather Service office. The radios not only provide National Weather Service warnings, watches, and other hazardous information but also include Homeland Security alerts 24 hours a day.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme5h ago
SUCCESS STORY / Jaci Wright, 36, of McDonough
3h ago
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta
7h ago
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s primary partners were determined
4h ago
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s primary partners were determined
4h ago
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
7h ago
The Latest
Partnership may bring improvements to Liberty Square Park
5h ago
Alpharetta Arts Center hosts Colors of India
11h ago
New turf coming to Wills Park field in Alpharetta
12h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top