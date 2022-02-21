Roswell Fire Department offers fire extinguisher training

The Roswell Fire Department is offering local businesses and community groups proper fire extinguisher training.
“Without the proper training, we have found that employees are less likely to take the appropriate actions in the event of an emergency,” stated Roswell Fire Department Fire and Life Safety Educator Chad Miller. “Practicing these skills before an emergency occurs is a great way to increase the employee’s confidence and helps to create muscle memory. Knowing when and how to act during an emergency makes a significant impact on the life safety of everybody on the scene.”
The Roswell Fire Department utilizes a live fire-training simulator that is safe, environmentally friendly and interactive.
The RFD is also applying for a grant to purchase a digital fire extinguisher training system. The new system will ensure fire safety educators can train individuals on the proper use of fire extinguishers without using live fire or discharging real fire extinguishers.
The community can also participate in hands-on CPR/AED/First Aid and STOP THE BLEED training taught by instructors. According to the American Heart Association, CPR, if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.
Businesses, neighborhoods, and groups can schedule any of these training programs by contacting Safety Educator Miller at cmiller@roswellgov.com or roswellgov.com/fire.
