Roswell Fire Department offers fire extinguisher training

“Without the proper training, we have found that employees are less likely to take the appropriate actions in the event of an emergency,” stated Roswell Fire Department Fire and Life Safety Educator Chad Miller. “Practicing these skills before an emergency occurs is a great way to increase the employee’s confidence and helps to create muscle memory. Knowing when and how to act during an emergency makes a significant impact on the life safety of everybody on the scene.”

The Roswell Fire Department utilizes a live fire-training simulator that is safe, environmentally friendly and interactive.