Roswell fire department hiring fire captains and lieutenants

Roswell approved $52 million for public safety, including new fire stations and converting part-time firefighters to full-time employment. The effort to handle a 40% increase in calls over the past ten years began in 2022.

The city is currently hiring fire captains and lieutenants. Starting salaries range between $67,484 and $88,177. Benefits include Fair Labor Standards Act overtime, holiday pay, education reimbursement and retirement contributions (city 16%, employee 7%). There is a $5,000 paramedic incentive.

For the fire captain position, applicants should have a minimum of five years of experience as a firefighter at Roswell Fire Department or other municipal/county fire department of comparable size and complexity. Fire lieutenants should have a minimum of three years similar experience. Additional minimum and preferred qualifications apply.

Details and applications: www.roswellgov.com/firejobs.