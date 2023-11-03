Roswell Fire Department announces milestone achievements

The department previously struggled with maintaining consistent staffing, but that is changing with the transition to a full-time staffing model. Since Dec. 24, 2022, RFD has consistently maintained a daily staffing level of at least 28 personnel.

This year, RFD has hired 12 new full-time company officers and a Division Chief of Emergency Management, is working through the interview process to fill 12 full-time firefighter positions and is accepting applications for a Fire and Life Safety Plans Examiner.

Learn more: www.roswellgov.com/jobs.