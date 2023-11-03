Roswell Fire Department announces milestone achievements

For the past 300 days, the Roswell Fire Department has consistently met its goals of fully staffing seven fire engines, two ladder trucks and the Battalion Chief vehicle. These accomplishments have been an important step toward ensuring timely and effective emergency response.
The department previously struggled with maintaining consistent staffing, but that is changing with the transition to a full-time staffing model. Since Dec. 24, 2022, RFD has consistently maintained a daily staffing level of at least 28 personnel.
This year, RFD has hired 12 new full-time company officers and a Division Chief of Emergency Management, is working through the interview process to fill 12 full-time firefighter positions and is accepting applications for a Fire and Life Safety Plans Examiner.
Learn more: www.roswellgov.com/jobs.
About the Author
Credit: TNS