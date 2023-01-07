Roswell extends agreement with Fulton for animal control

Roswell officials recently signed an extension of an existing agreement with Fulton County for animal control services. The original agreement was signed in July 2014. This first extension will add another year ending Dec. 31, 2023.
The extension agreement states that all terms and conditions, including compensation, will continue as set out in the original agreement.
Documents provided by Fulton County show the total cost of animal services provided throughout the county totals $6.2 million. The 16 jurisdictions sharing those annual costs contribute a whopping $4.8 million.
Roswell’s share of that annual cost based on the total responses by animal services is 2.79% or $133,012. For comparison, Sandy Springs’ share of the cost is 3.5% or $167,038 versus city of Atlanta’s share at 55.12% or $2.6 million.
