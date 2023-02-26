Roswell encouraging rain gardens to protect watershed

Essentially, excess rainwater can overload the stormwater system, limits the amount of water that can be returned to the watershed and erodes the soil along banks. Stormwater can also become contaminated with pollutants and excess sediments which can damage local ecosystems, cause flooding and damage property.

According to information provided by the city, “a rain garden is a low area in the yard or landscape that has been planted with vegetation, including grasses, native shrubs, and perennial flowers.” These shallow areas collect rainwater from roofs, driveways, sidewalks, streets and gutters so it can be absorbed into the ground.