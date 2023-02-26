X
Roswell encouraging rain gardens to protect watershed

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Roswell’s Watershed Protection Department is sharing information on how implementing a rain garden can not only enhance a homeowner’s landscape but also protect the city’s water supply.

Essentially, excess rainwater can overload the stormwater system, limits the amount of water that can be returned to the watershed and erodes the soil along banks. Stormwater can also become contaminated with pollutants and excess sediments which can damage local ecosystems, cause flooding and damage property.

According to information provided by the city, “a rain garden is a low area in the yard or landscape that has been planted with vegetation, including grasses, native shrubs, and perennial flowers.” These shallow areas collect rainwater from roofs, driveways, sidewalks, streets and gutters so it can be absorbed into the ground.

“By collecting excess stormwater, rain gardens allow for 30% more water to be absorbed, compared to an average lawn, reducing the volume of polluted stormwater rushing into drains and the Big Creek Water Basin here in Roswell,” added the city’s statement. Learn more: www.tinyurl.com/RoswellRainGardens. Information on local sources of native plants email enviroeducation@roswellgov.com.

