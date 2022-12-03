Roswell E-911 Center seeking Toys for Tots donations

The nonprofit Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a mission of the U.S. Marine Corps to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children so they can experience the joy of Christmas.

The 2022 holiday season marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. According to their website, Toys for Tots has distributed 627 million toys since 1947 impacting 281 million children.