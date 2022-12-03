ajc logo
X

Roswell E-911 Center seeking Toys for Tots donations

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago

Roswell E-911 Center is hosting their annual Toys for Tots toy drive now through Thursday, Dec. 8. Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off to donation boxes inside either lobby of the Roswell Police Department, 39 Hill St.

The nonprofit Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a mission of the U.S. Marine Corps to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children so they can experience the joy of Christmas.

The 2022 holiday season marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. According to their website, Toys for Tots has distributed 627 million toys since 1947 impacting 281 million children.

For anyone unable donate to a drop box, the organization offers a Virtual Toybox for online donations. More ways to contribute and all the details: www.toysfortots.org.

