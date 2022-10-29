ajc logo
Roswell considering change to summer camp refund policy

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

Roswell has a problem with summer camp cancellations. This past summer, the Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department processed approximately $190,000 in summer camp refund requests.

Due to so many last-minute requests (made within seven days from the start of the camp), the city was unable to accommodate approximately 250 participants from waitlists into summer camp programs.

The department is proposing a new section to the refund policy that would require summer camp refund requests to be made in a timelier manner.

Among the proposed changes refund requests submitted more than 30 days prior to the start date of camp will receive a 100% refund minus a $10 handling fee. Refund requests submitted 14-29 days prior to the start date will receive a 50% refund minus $10 handling fee. Refund/transfer requests submitted 13 days or less prior to start date will not receive a refund or transfer.

