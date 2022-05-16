ajc logo
Roswell Clay Collective to sell works in upcoming show

In New Orleans, ceramic artist Sarah House made functional wares to promote a more considered and communal eating experience. CONTRIBUTED BY SARAHHOUSE.NET

In New Orleans, ceramic artist Sarah House made functional wares to promote a more considered and communal eating experience. CONTRIBUTED BY SARAHHOUSE.NET

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

More than 40 artists with the Roswell Clay Collective will showcase and sell their work during a weeklong show at Arts Center West located at Leita Thompson Park.

Ceramics, sculptures, mixed media and more will be featured in the show titled Works in Clay. The art show continue today through Sunday, , 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday, 3-8 p.m.

The show is expected to draw up to 2,000 attendees.

Roswell Clay Collective is a volunteer group of art instructors and students that help support workshops, shows and organizational needs at Arts Center West. Art classes are in demand at the center. Earlier this year, the center had a waitlist of 200 people for existing classes and workshops, according to Roswell Recreation and Parks.

Arts Center West is located at Leita Thompson Park, 1355 Woodstock Road, Roswell.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

