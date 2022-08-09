Roswell City Council candidates set for special election

Beeson grew up in Roswell, according to her campaign website, and works as vice president of operations for her family’s small business, an engineering consulting firm.

Sells is an executive officer of a software and data analytics firm in the finance industry, according to a press release. He has lived in Roswell for nearly 30 years.

Shbeib is the chief financial officer of a food processing company and has lived in Roswell since 2013, his website says.

Miller is the chief executive officer of a data technology business for the automotive industry, according to documents filed with the state of Georgia and his LinkedIn page. Miller has lived in Roswell for two years, according to his notice of candidacy.