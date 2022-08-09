ajc logo
Roswell City Council candidates set for special election

The candidates are executives and business owners.(Courtesy City of Roswell)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago
Former Councilman Marcelo Zapata resigned in June for health reasons

Four candidates have qualified to run in a special election for Roswell’s Post 1 City Council seat.

Former Councilman Marcelo Zapata resigned in June for health reasons following a six-month medical leave of absence.

Sarah Beeson, Jason Miller, Allen Sells and Mulham Shbeib have qualified to run for Zapata’s former seat. The winner of the Nov. 8 election would fill the balance of the current term of City Council Post 1 which expires Dec. 31, 2023.

The candidates are executives and business owners.

Beeson grew up in Roswell, according to her campaign website, and works as vice president of operations for her family’s small business, an engineering consulting firm.

Sells is an executive officer of a software and data analytics firm in the finance industry, according to a press release. He has lived in Roswell for nearly 30 years.

Shbeib is the chief financial officer of a food processing company and has lived in Roswell since 2013, his website says.

Miller is the chief executive officer of a data technology business for the automotive industry, according to documents filed with the state of Georgia and his LinkedIn page. Miller has lived in Roswell for two years, according to his notice of candidacy.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

