Roswell citizen police academy now available in Spanish

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
9 minutes ago

The Roswell Police Department is expanding its Citizen Police Academy program for individuals whose first language is Spanish.

Each week the class focuses on a specific division of the police department, giving students an overview of the department’s duties and responsibilities. Through a mix of classroom and hands-on training, participants will learn about patrol, K9, SWAT, traffic enforcement, crime scene investigations, 911 communications, criminal investigations and more.

This is an excellent program for anyone interested in a police career.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older (under 18 must be accompanied by an adult), possess a valid photo ID, complete a program application and criminal record disclosure application.

The Citizen Police Academy in Spanish tentatively begins May 10 and will meet 6:309:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights for 10 weeks. Contact the Community Relations Unit at 770-640-4192 or policecru@roswellgov.com with questions or to apply.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
