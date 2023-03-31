Roswell citizen police academy now available in Spanish

The Roswell Police Department is expanding its Citizen Police Academy program for individuals whose first language is Spanish.
Each week the class focuses on a specific division of the police department, giving students an overview of the department’s duties and responsibilities. Through a mix of classroom and hands-on training, participants will learn about patrol, K9, SWAT, traffic enforcement, crime scene investigations, 911 communications, criminal investigations and more.
This is an excellent program for anyone interested in a police career.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older (under 18 must be accompanied by an adult), possess a valid photo ID, complete a program application and criminal record disclosure application.
The Citizen Police Academy in Spanish tentatively begins May 10 and will meet 6:309:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights for 10 weeks. Contact the Community Relations Unit at 770-640-4192 or policecru@roswellgov.com with questions or to apply.
About the Author