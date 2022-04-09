BreakingNews
Roswell celebrates national volunteer month with focus on nonprofits

Throughout the month of April, Roswell is celebrating National Volunteer Month by featuring the city’s nonprofit partners. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Throughout the month of April, Roswell is celebrating National Volunteer Month by featuring the city’s nonprofit partners.

With almost daily social media posts, the city is recognizing the importance of volunteering and honoring volunteers who generously donatetheir time and talents to worthy causes.

Among the many highlighted, the city recently called out Keep Roswell Beautiful for their mission to cultivate environmental stewardship with community education and programs that promote litter control, recycling, and community beautification.

KRB offers an easy way to get involved through their Adopt-A-Road program, which removes litter along roadsides. Volunteers clean up litter a minimum of four times per year with trash bags and safety vests provided.

Information: KeepRoswellBeautiful.org and KeepRoswellBeautiful.org/Adopt-A-Road.

More on Roswell’s Nonprofit Partnership Program: www.roswellgov.com/NPP.

