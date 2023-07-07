Roswell bringing back citizen’s academy

City of Roswell’s Education and Engagement (CORE) Community program is returning 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16 through Oct. 28 to help citizens learn all about how the city’s government works.

The CORE program highlights each city department and service area to familiarize participants with the government’s policies, processes, goals, challenges, activities and people. Topics include local government 101, administration and community engagement, transportation, police department, finance, environmental and public works, community development, recreation and parks, fire department and economic development.

The nine-week program meets on Wednesday evenings and one Saturday morning. Dinners are included. Participants must be 18 years of age or older, a Roswell resident or the owner of a Roswell-registered business, cannot be running for political office during the program and cannot be involved in active litigation against the city.

Additional information and to apply: www.RoswellGov.com/CORECommunity.

