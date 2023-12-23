Roswell Arts Fund painting the commonplace around town

Roswell Arts Fund is turning the ordinary into a canvas for creativity for the second time with their Painted Utility Box Project.

With the theme, “transforming the everyday” RAF is partnering with the city to enhance small and large spaces in the everyday environment. In 2022, 10 artists were chosen to transform utility boxes throughout the city.

Featured artists for PUB Series 2 include Gabi Anderson, Rodrigue Ben, Cyndy Epps, Kate Fitzpatrick, Courtney Hicks, Krista Jones, Patrick Maxcy, Sanithna Phansavanh, Jorge-Miguel Rodriguez and Kirk Seese.