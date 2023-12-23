Roswell Arts Fund painting the commonplace around town

Examples of Roswell Arts Fund's Painted Utility Box art from the first series painted in 2022. (L-R: Marisa Mustard's work at Riverside Road at entrance to Riverside Park, Justin Groom painting his work at Old Alabama Road and Market Boulevard, and Suzy Gonzales' work at Dogwood Road and Riverside Road. (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)

Credit: Roswell Arts Fund

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

Roswell Arts Fund is turning the ordinary into a canvas for creativity for the second time with their Painted Utility Box Project.

With the theme, “transforming the everyday” RAF is partnering with the city to enhance small and large spaces in the everyday environment. In 2022, 10 artists were chosen to transform utility boxes throughout the city.

Featured artists for PUB Series 2 include Gabi Anderson, Rodrigue Ben, Cyndy Epps, Kate Fitzpatrick, Courtney Hicks, Krista Jones, Patrick Maxcy, Sanithna Phansavanh, Jorge-Miguel Rodriguez and Kirk Seese.

The community is encouraged to keep an eye out for the art in progress and acknowledge the artists. Snap a photo and share on social media with the tag @RoswellArts.

Learn more about each painted utility box at www.tinyurl.com/RoswellArtsPUB.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
