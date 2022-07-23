ajc logo
Roswell Arts Fund offering three artist opportunities

In Dec. 2021, Christina Kwan completed the beautiful mural on a utility box at the corner of Woodstock and Canton Road in Roswell. (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

The Roswell Arts Fund is hosting three unique opportunities in the coming months and is seeking artists and musicians to participate.

In conjunction with the Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival, the RAF will host a Pop Up Art Village featuring painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metal craftspeople, glass blowers, jewelers, and more. The event takes place 1-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at King’s Market, 1425 Market Blvd. Submission deadline is Aug. 15.

The Roswell in Print exhibit is another opportunity for artists and teams to submit photography and poetry highlighting the diverse characteristics and people of the city. Storytellers are invited to submit their imagery and words to be displayed in non-traditional spaces. Submission deadline is Aug. 22.

The third opportunity invites artists and teams to submit portfolios for consideration for a painted utility box project. Beginning Sept. 24th, 10 utility boxes throughout the city will be painted with images representing the spirit and nature of Roswell. Submission deadline is Aug. 22.

All the details: https://roswellartsfund.org/calls-and-opportunities/.

