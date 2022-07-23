Roswell Arts Fund offering three artist opportunities

In conjunction with the Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival, the RAF will host a Pop Up Art Village featuring painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metal craftspeople, glass blowers, jewelers, and more. The event takes place 1-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at King’s Market, 1425 Market Blvd. Submission deadline is Aug. 15.

The Roswell in Print exhibit is another opportunity for artists and teams to submit photography and poetry highlighting the diverse characteristics and people of the city. Storytellers are invited to submit their imagery and words to be displayed in non-traditional spaces. Submission deadline is Aug. 22.