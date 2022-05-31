BreakingNews
DeKalb school board OKs Druid Hills High updates after state intervenes
ajc logo
X

Roswell Arts Fund offering resources for artists

The Roswell Arts Fund offers a unique online guide to artistic resources. (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Roswell Arts Fund offers a unique online guide to artistic resources. (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

The Roswell Arts Fund not only provides the community with programs, performances and exhibitions to inspire individuals to engage in the arts, but the nonprofit offers a unique online guide to artistic resources.

The list with web links includes emergency resources for artists and cultural organizations like the Atlanta Artist Lost Gig Fund, Springboard Emergency Relief Fund Resources and Americans for the Arts’ COVID-19 resource and response center.

Additional information includes constructive ideas on how to support the creative community during an emergency, Georgia-specific programs, public art experiences, classes and creative challenges.

Details: www.tinyurl.com/RoswellArtsResources. Additional online resources or requests can be sent to admin@roswellartsfund.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
At least 20 die on Georgia roads, waterways over Memorial Day weekend3h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
5h ago
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different.
1h ago
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
1h ago
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
1h ago
The Jolt: Brian Kemp allies looking for truce with Donald Trump
9h ago
The Latest
Alpharetta seeks iCan Bike camp volunteers
4h ago
Johns Creek to replace rooftop HVAC at city hall
4h ago
Milton needs input on road safety plan
4h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top