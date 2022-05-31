Roswell Arts Fund offering resources for artists

The Roswell Arts Fund not only provides the community with programs, performances and exhibitions to inspire individuals to engage in the arts, but the nonprofit offers a unique online guide to artistic resources.
The list with web links includes emergency resources for artists and cultural organizations like the Atlanta Artist Lost Gig Fund, Springboard Emergency Relief Fund Resources and Americans for the Arts’ COVID-19 resource and response center.
Additional information includes constructive ideas on how to support the creative community during an emergency, Georgia-specific programs, public art experiences, classes and creative challenges.
Details: www.tinyurl.com/RoswellArtsResources. Additional online resources or requests can be sent to admin@roswellartsfund.org.
