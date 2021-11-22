ajc logo
X

Roswell Arts Fund accepting proposals for ArtAround Roswell 2022

Thanks to a Roswell Downtown Development Authority grant, Roswell Arts Fund was able to purchase "Sentience," by David Landis. (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)
Caption
Thanks to a Roswell Downtown Development Authority grant, Roswell Arts Fund was able to purchase "Sentience," by David Landis. (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)

Credit: cus

Credit: cus

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Roswell Arts Fund is seeking artists to submit proposals of existing and new outdoor art works for consideration for ArtAround Roswell 2022, a Sculpture Tour.

ArtAround Roswell creates a temporary, monumental sculptural art installation at various outdoor sites in and around the city.

The 2022 theme for the exhibition is “Tradition.” The city and Roswell Arts Fund is seeking a varied and inclusive selection of artists representing the diversity and vibrancy of the community.

Qualified artists may submit with no entry fee. Artists will receive a $3,000 stipend for the loan of their work.

Applications are due Jan. 17: www.roswellartsfund.org/calls-and-opportunities/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta to host Community Food Forum with Food Well Alliance
1h ago
Sandy Springs plans code changes to attract developers to North End
5h ago
Alpharetta approves 90 new homes at Kimball Bridge and North Point Parkway
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top