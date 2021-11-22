Roswell Arts Fund accepting proposals for ArtAround Roswell 2022

Roswell Arts Fund is seeking artists to submit proposals of existing and new outdoor art works for consideration for ArtAround Roswell 2022, a Sculpture Tour.
ArtAround Roswell creates a temporary, monumental sculptural art installation at various outdoor sites in and around the city.
The 2022 theme for the exhibition is “Tradition.” The city and Roswell Arts Fund is seeking a varied and inclusive selection of artists representing the diversity and vibrancy of the community.
Qualified artists may submit with no entry fee. Artists will receive a $3,000 stipend for the loan of their work.
Applications are due Jan. 17: www.roswellartsfund.org/calls-and-opportunities/.
