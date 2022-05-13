Roswell Arts Commission selects ArtAround sculptures

· “Sunrise/Sunset” by Matthew Duffy at Variant Brewery

· “Equity” by Nathan Pierce at Roswell Area Park

· “The Feather Spiral” by Kirk Seese at East Roswell Park

· “Divine Wind III” by Jim Galucci at Riverside Park West

· “Flatlander” by Richard Pitts at Riverside Park East

· “Don’t Gone with the Wind” by Wenxia Zhang at Roswell Library

· “Dalband Satellite Flower” by Rick Herzog at Don White Park

· “Harry and His Horse” by Doug Delind (park location TBD)

· “Kwame” by Ray Katz (park location TBD)

· “UNsure if this piece is abstract” by Ben Pierce (park location TBD)

The ArtAround sculptures provide a free “museum without walls” at various outdoor sites throughout the city’s park system, historic district and private businesses. Temporary pieces are available for purchase. This year’s ArtAround sculptures should be in place by the end of May.