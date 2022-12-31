Roswell approves project to improve Ga. 92 at West Road intersection

The Roswell Department of Transportation initially asked GDOT to study this intersection for potential safety improvements because several serious injury crashes and a fatal crash have occurred over the past five years. Problems are caused by traffic turning left out of West Road and the St. Mary of Egypt Orthodox Church parking lot.

This project will remove the through and left-turn movement out of West Road and the church parking lot, and redirect vehicles through a right-turn to an adjacent downstream U-turn location on Ga. 92. The RCUT concept will still permit left turns from Ga. 92 into the side street. This project will also extend the sub-standard downstream left turn lane (U-turn lane) to standard length.