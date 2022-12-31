ajc logo
Roswell approves project to improve Ga. 92 at West Road intersection

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

GDOT has proposed, and Roswell has approved, a Quick Response project to convert Ga. 92 at West Road to a Restricted Crossing U-turn (RCUT) intersection. GDOT Quick Response projects are normally smaller sized projects not requiring utility relocation or right-of-way acquisition that typically cost under $200,000.

The Roswell Department of Transportation initially asked GDOT to study this intersection for potential safety improvements because several serious injury crashes and a fatal crash have occurred over the past five years. Problems are caused by traffic turning left out of West Road and the St. Mary of Egypt Orthodox Church parking lot.

This project will remove the through and left-turn movement out of West Road and the church parking lot, and redirect vehicles through a right-turn to an adjacent downstream U-turn location on Ga. 92. The RCUT concept will still permit left turns from Ga. 92 into the side street. This project will also extend the sub-standard downstream left turn lane (U-turn lane) to standard length.

The project is funded with state monies. No city funds are required.

