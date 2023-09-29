Roswell approves new personal transportation vehicle crossings

The Roswell City Council recently approved six new Personal Transportation Vehicle crossings to support the city’s growing PTV network (used most often by golf carts) at the following locations:

· Hardscrabble Road at Wexford Club Drive

· Chaffin Road at Hardscrabble Road (roundabout)

· Magnolia Street at Mimosa Boulevard

· Norcross Street at Forrest Street and Fraser Street intersection

· Etris Road and Edenwilde Drive and Magnolia Crescent Drive

· Atlanta Street (Ga. 9) at Oxbo Road

The Oxbo Road crossing at Atlanta Street (Ga. 9) will need to be approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation since it is a state route.

The city also approved a new PTV pathway designation on a 375-foot-long existing asphalt paved trail between Maple Street and Sloan Street.