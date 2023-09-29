Roswell approves new personal transportation vehicle crossings

Credit: City of Roswell

Credit: City of Roswell

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

The Roswell City Council recently approved six new Personal Transportation Vehicle crossings to support the city’s growing PTV network (used most often by golf carts) at the following locations:

· Hardscrabble Road at Wexford Club Drive

· Chaffin Road at Hardscrabble Road (roundabout)

· Magnolia Street at Mimosa Boulevard

· Norcross Street at Forrest Street and Fraser Street intersection

· Etris Road and Edenwilde Drive and Magnolia Crescent Drive

· Atlanta Street (Ga. 9) at Oxbo Road

The Oxbo Road crossing at Atlanta Street (Ga. 9) will need to be approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation since it is a state route.

The city also approved a new PTV pathway designation on a 375-foot-long existing asphalt paved trail between Maple Street and Sloan Street.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

TRAVEL ALERT
TSA warns government shutdown could bring long wait times at airports3h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

BREAKING NEWS
First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
1h ago

Credit: File

Newell and ex-CEO hit with fines for ‘misleading’ financial reports
4h ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
4h ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
4h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Judge allows DA oversight law in Georgia to take effect
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Roswell

Roswell officially opens new intersection at Warsaw and Old Roswell
8h ago
Alpharetta approves gating new neighborhood on Mayfield
Milton opens golf cart registration
Featured

GHSA expected to approve NIL deals for athletes Monday
7h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
3h ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top