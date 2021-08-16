ajc logo
Roswell approves Martin Road stormwater culvert replacement project

The Martin Road Stormwater Culvert Replacement Project will replace a 66-inch pipe under Martin Road, approximately 200 feet west of Martin Ridge Road. (Courtesy City of Roswell)
The Martin Road Stormwater Culvert Replacement Project will replace a 66-inch pipe under Martin Road, approximately 200 feet west of Martin Ridge Road. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $240,763 contract with Gradeco, Inc. for construction of the Martin Road Stormwater Culvert Replacement Project. Gradeco was the lowest of two qualified bidders for the job.

This will replace a 66-inch pipe under Martin Road, approximately 200 feet west of Martin Ridge Road. Water is undermining original pipe due to poor grouting and pipe deformation.

The contractor has 60-days to complete the work from the time contracts are signed.

Funding for this project is approved and available in the amount in the city’s Stormwater Master Project List.

