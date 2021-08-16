Roswell approves Martin Road stormwater culvert replacement project

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $240,763 contract with Gradeco, Inc. for construction of the Martin Road Stormwater Culvert Replacement Project. Gradeco was the lowest of two qualified bidders for the job.
This will replace a 66-inch pipe under Martin Road, approximately 200 feet west of Martin Ridge Road. Water is undermining original pipe due to poor grouting and pipe deformation.
The contractor has 60-days to complete the work from the time contracts are signed.
Funding for this project is approved and available in the amount in the city’s Stormwater Master Project List.
