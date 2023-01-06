ajc logo
Roswell approves $765K contract for Riverside Road design

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
56 minutes ago

The Roswell Department of Transportation recently received the go ahead from city council to proceed with a $764,650 contract with Michael Baker International for the design of the Riverside Road Corridor Improvement project.

The work includes database enhancements, sub surface utility engineering (SUE), preliminary design, and final design for the Riverside Road Concept that was approved this past October.

The project will begin at Riviera Road/Riverside Park and end at the intersection with Old Alabama Road. The approved concept includes a continuous multi-use trail on the southern side of Riverside Road, a 5-foot sidewalk on the northern side and buffered bike lanes on both sides of the road.

The project also includes several landscape medians and crosswalks along the corridor so pedestrians can safely cross the street, a roundabout at River Lake Drive/Riverside Road and a traffic signal at Taimen Drive/Riverside Road.

