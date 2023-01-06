Roswell approves $765K contract for Riverside Road design

The work includes database enhancements, sub surface utility engineering (SUE), preliminary design, and final design for the Riverside Road Concept that was approved this past October.

The project will begin at Riviera Road/Riverside Park and end at the intersection with Old Alabama Road. The approved concept includes a continuous multi-use trail on the southern side of Riverside Road, a 5-foot sidewalk on the northern side and buffered bike lanes on both sides of the road.