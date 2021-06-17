ajc logo
X

Roswell approves $6.7 million contract for road resurfacing

Roswell recently approved a $6,707,248 annual contract with Bartow Paving Company Inc. for asphalt resurfacing of city streets. (Courtesy Bartow Paving)
Roswell recently approved a $6,707,248 annual contract with Bartow Paving Company Inc. for asphalt resurfacing of city streets. (Courtesy Bartow Paving)

North Fulton County | 49 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $6,707,248 annual contract with Bartow Paving Company Inc. for asphalt resurfacing of city streets.

Bartow Paving Company, Inc. was the lowest of five bidders for the work. The advertised road list includes all available local, LMIG and GTIB funding.

The city’s initial list of streets for resurfacing includes about 125 streets. Due to the low bid coming in significantly under the estimated price, the city drafted an additional list of about 50 roads that will likely be able to be resurfaced in 2021. In doing so, the city will be taking advantage of the locked in contractor price to resurface as many of the roads on the secondary list as possible.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top