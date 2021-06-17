Roswell approves $6.7 million contract for road resurfacing

Bartow Paving Company, Inc. was the lowest of five bidders for the work. The advertised road list includes all available local, LMIG and GTIB funding.

The city’s initial list of streets for resurfacing includes about 125 streets. Due to the low bid coming in significantly under the estimated price, the city drafted an additional list of about 50 roads that will likely be able to be resurfaced in 2021. In doing so, the city will be taking advantage of the locked in contractor price to resurface as many of the roads on the secondary list as possible.