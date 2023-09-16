Roswell approves $3M for new turf fields

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago
In 2013, Roswell replaced four grass rectangular fields with artificial turf, two at Roswell Area Park and two at Groveway Community Park. In spring 2023, the city replaced two artificial turf fields at East Roswell Park. Now the older fields have reached their end of life.

These fields now need new carpet and infill, along with new fencing, netting and goalposts at Roswell Area Park. Additionally, Groveway Park fields require concrete work to satisfy ADA compliance with the renovations. The Department has been preparing to replace these fields for the last six months to maximize durability, safety, and cost-effectiveness for the residents and program participants.

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $2,810,620 contract with FieldTurf USA to replace the turf fields as part of a total budget of $3,026,088 that includes the additional upgrades needed at each park.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
