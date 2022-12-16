Roswell approves $1.5M purchase of historic home

All of the officials said the proposed purchase price was below the appraisal and market value of the house, but Palermo said a new detail was disclosed that had not been previously discussed.

That detail was not shared with the public.

Real estate site Zillow and others showed the value of the home at approximately $1 million over the past 30 days.

Councilmembers discussed the purchase further in a closed-door executive session before voting to approve.

Beeson said the closed session gave the officials clarity.

“I think we are able to determine a pathway forward that allows us to be good fiduciaries to the city; strong financial stewards,” she said.

“It gives us options to explore.”

The 4,000 square-foot home sits on 1.76 acres of land with four bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths.

Councilwoman Lee Hills said the Holly Hill home survived fires during the Civil War when local mills were burned. The previous owners Lewis and Nancy Gray purchased the home in 1984, she said, and did a complete restoration. Some of the original black marble fireplaces and pocket doors remain.

“We are a historic city,” she said. “I feel like we have failed in the past by not getting the most out of our historic sites.”