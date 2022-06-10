Roswell applying for grant to hire new police officers

If awarded and accepted, the grant would represent 75% of the cost with a mandatory 25% match by the city. The grant has a maximum award of $125,000 per position. The total financial impact to the city for the life of the grant would be approximately $2.7 million over the 4-year period of the grant.

Grant funds will be used for salary and certain fringe benefits over a three-year period. The grant requires officers to be retained for at least one year after the grant period has expired for a total program period of four years.