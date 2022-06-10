ajc logo
Roswell applying for grant to hire new police officers

Roswell to apply for grant to fund hiring nine new officers. (Courtesy Roswell Police Department)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Roswell is applying for a $1,125,000 COPS hiring program grant to hire nine new full-time police officers. This federal grant provides funding to assist with hiring additional officers to increase community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.

If awarded and accepted, the grant would represent 75% of the cost with a mandatory 25% match by the city. The grant has a maximum award of $125,000 per position. The total financial impact to the city for the life of the grant would be approximately $2.7 million over the 4-year period of the grant.

Grant funds will be used for salary and certain fringe benefits over a three-year period. The grant requires officers to be retained for at least one year after the grant period has expired for a total program period of four years.

