Roswell applies for two hazard mitigation grants

Roswell has identified two projects identified in the 2022 Fulton County Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan that need attention, an emergency generator for the Roswell Water Treatment Plant and an emergency generator for the Hembree Road Facility.
The city will apply for funding for these projects from the Federal Emergency Management Agency/Department of Homeland Security Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
The city is seeking $549,275, or 90% of the funds needed for the water treatment plant project, which will require a 10% local match from the city, or $61,030.
The second project, the Hembree Road Facility, is home to the city’s environmental public works department, fire department headquarters, department of transportation - traffic control center, and fleet services. The city is seeking $192,710, or 90% for this project, which will require a 10% match of $21,500.
The result, if Roswell receives these two grants, the city will be required to provide a total of $82,530 in matching funds to complete the projects.
