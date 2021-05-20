Roswell amends Unified Code for structures in floodplain

Roswell participates in the Community Rating System program which is part of the National Flood Insurance Program and currently holds a CRS Class 7 rating. The CRS program provides discounts to residents of communities enforcing higher regulatory standards for floodplain administration and regulation.
The Class 7 designation allows a 15% discount on flood insurance premiums for Roswell residents who are subject to flood insurance requirements.
In preparation for Roswell’s 5-year CRS Cycle Verification Visit the city reanalyzed the city’s Unified Development Code related to flood damage prevention for compliance with the recently effective addendum to the CRS Coordinators Manual addressing higher regulatory standards.
The analysis showed that a text amendment is required to meet the prerequisite for Roswell to retain Class 7 status in the CRS program and the 15% discount for residents.
The revision, approved by the city council, no longer allows manufactured homes in the Future-Conditions Floodplain to be elevated and supported by reinforced piers.