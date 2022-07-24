Roswell amends language for self- service storage use

The change replaces “permitted use” to “limited use” for all self-service storage use in the Industrial Light zoning districts. Self-storage facilities are defined as separate storage areas for personal or business use designed to allow private access by the tenant. This includes indoor multi-story storage, mini warehouses, and self-service warehouses.

The UDC allows limited use for storage facilities with a minimum lot size of 2 acres. All storage must be fully contained with exceptions for boats, recreation vehicles or similar items. Loading and unloading of units must be accomplished within enclosed buildings. Exterior windows must be screened, and roll-top doors are not allowed on the exterior of the building. The ground floor of the storage facility cannot be used for storage units but can be used for office and retail sales.