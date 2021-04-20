ajc logo
Roswell, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs launch Topside Tap Trail

Seven branded breweries along the Ga. 400 corridor, make up the Topside Tap Trail across Roswell, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs. (Courtesy Visit Roswell, Awesome Alpharetta and Visit Sandy Springs)
North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The destination marketing organizations behind Visit Roswell, Awesome Alpharetta and Visit Sandy Springs have jointly launched a craft beer trail along the Ga. 400 corridor as the Topside Tap Trail.

Seven branded breweries in metro Atlanta’s “topside”, make up the “trail” across Roswell, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs. Along the trail, beer lovers will find five taprooms and three full-service restaurants offering handcrafted beers brewed on site.

The Topside Tap Trail breweries include: From The Earth Brewing Company, Gate City Brewing, Variant Brewing Company, Currahee Brewing Company, Jekyll Brewing, Pontoon Brewing and Porter Pizza & Brewery.

The Topside Tap Trail information and interactive map: www.topsidetaptrail.com/.

