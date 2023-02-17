X
Dark Mode Toggle

Roswell allows sidewalk tables for champagne bar

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Roswell has approved the Canton Street district’s new champagne and wine tasting bar for a sidewalk café license, allowing for limited outdoor seating.

Sidewalk café licenses must be approved by City Council and officials have voiced concern in recent years about over-crowded sidewalk tables where longstanding restaurants have outdoor seating.

City Council approved a limited number of sidewalk tables in front of Pop Alleigh at 16 Elizabeth Way during a Monday meeting. The establishment offering a collection of champagne and wine opened in December. It will now be allowed to have two tables and four chairs on the front sidewalk and must maintain a five-foot pathway of open space for pedestrians.

Elizabeth Way is perpendicular to Canton Street. Pop Alleigh has additional sidewalk space from a nearby alleyway which appealed to Councilman Mike Palermo.

The vote was unanimous. Palermo said in the future, new licenses for outdoor tables of establishments located on Canton Street will require a pathway greater than five feet to win his approval.

“… But again, right here I fully support it,” Palermo said. “(There’s) a little less clutter from a pedestrian standpoint than we get on Canton Street.”

Pop Alleigh has another sidewalk café license application submitted to Roswell for the rear side of the tasting bar.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

U.S. senators launch inquiry into Georgia’s foster care system1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent
3h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Bradley’s Buzz: If the Bears opt to deal Fields, I spy a trading partner
3h ago

Credit: BRAVO

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure

Credit: BRAVO

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 1 Baseball Rankings
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Couple’s historic Hembree property rezoned for continued restoration
7h ago
Alpharetta seeks input on Old Rucker Park updates
18h ago
Sandy Springs purchases properties along Mt. Vernon Highway
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
7h ago
Capitol Recap: ‘Religious liberty’ returns as hot topic for Georgia legislators
6h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top