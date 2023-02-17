Roswell allows sidewalk tables for champagne bar

Sidewalk café licenses must be approved by City Council and officials have voiced concern in recent years about over-crowded sidewalk tables where longstanding restaurants have outdoor seating.

City Council approved a limited number of sidewalk tables in front of Pop Alleigh at 16 Elizabeth Way during a Monday meeting. The establishment offering a collection of champagne and wine opened in December. It will now be allowed to have two tables and four chairs on the front sidewalk and must maintain a five-foot pathway of open space for pedestrians.