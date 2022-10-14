ajc logo
Roswell adopts Fulton hazard mitigation plan

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
50 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved adoption of the 2022 Fulton County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The plan identifies all natural and man-made hazards that could impact each jurisdiction in Fulton County as a whole. This plan assesses hazards like flood zones, potential dam failure, earthquake and tornado risks and other hazards based on probability, frequency, and severity then associates them with specific impacts. The plan lists infrastructure that is known to be problematic in the past or could be problematic during an emergency event or disaster in the future. The plan also identifies proposed solutions to each infrastructure item.

By adopting the plan Roswell ensures the city’s eligibility to apply for funds under FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, should an emergency event occur. These programs include the Hazard Mitigation, Pre-Disaster Mitigation, Flood Mitigation Assistance and Severe Repetitive Loss grant programs.

