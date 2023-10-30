Roswell adds outdoor storage guidelines for Parkway Village

Credit: City of Roswell

Credit: City of Roswell

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved amendments to the Unified Development Code to add outdoor storage as a limited or conditional use in the Parkway Village District and refined the use provisions for outdoor storage.

The changes add a use defined as “outdoor rental of construction and landscaping equipment” as a conditional use in Parkway Village with specific conditions.

The site must be greater than seven acres and outdoor rental must be located entirely behind the primary structure. The rental area cannot exceed more than 10% of the total site and only rentals, not sales, of construction and landscaping equipment can take place.

The outdoor storage area must also be fully screened from the public right-of-way, public parking areas and adjacent properties.

The Parkway Village District is located along the Ga. 92 corridor.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

A different kind of COVID vaccine is available. Will it make a difference?3h ago

Credit: David Barnes/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia leaders condemn ‘Heil Hitler’ sign on I-75 overpass
1h ago

Credit: State Rep. Esther Panitch

White supremacists profit on messages targeting Atlanta Jews
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Study: Minority status plays role in depression in college students
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Study: Minority status plays role in depression in college students
3h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip
13m ago
The Latest

Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

Dive into guided forest bathing along the banks of the Chattahoochee
23h ago
Roswell accepts right of way to complete Hardscrabble Road trail
Pickleball fans happy with more courts in Alpharetta
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia redistricting ruling shakes up a divided, Republican-led state
Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top