Roswell adds outdoor storage guidelines for Parkway Village

The changes add a use defined as “outdoor rental of construction and landscaping equipment” as a conditional use in Parkway Village with specific conditions.

The site must be greater than seven acres and outdoor rental must be located entirely behind the primary structure. The rental area cannot exceed more than 10% of the total site and only rentals, not sales, of construction and landscaping equipment can take place.

The outdoor storage area must also be fully screened from the public right-of-way, public parking areas and adjacent properties.

The Parkway Village District is located along the Ga. 92 corridor.