Roswell accepts three grants for police

The Roswell City Council recently voted to accept three different grants supporting the city’s police force.
The first, a $12,189 Justice Assistance Grant will help purchase a digital forensic workstation and a 1-year service agreement from Magnet. The equipment and service agreement will expedite extraction and data processing times for the prosecution of child predators.
The second grant will partially fund the purchase of ballistic vests for law enforcement officers to increase officer safety. This $19,350 Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant will provide funding for reimbursement of body armor to replace out-of-date, expired vests over the next two years and provide new vests for officers the Roswell Police Department anticipates hiring.
The third grant, a $3,000 State Homeland Security Program Grant will allow Roswell police to provide maintenance for the Explosive Ordinance Detection K-9 Team. The grant will be used to purchase K-9 food, veterinary care and other supplies for the city’s Explosive Ordinance Detection canine.
