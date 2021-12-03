Roswell accepts three grants for police

The first, a $12,189 Justice Assistance Grant will help purchase a digital forensic workstation and a 1-year service agreement from Magnet. The equipment and service agreement will expedite extraction and data processing times for the prosecution of child predators.

The second grant will partially fund the purchase of ballistic vests for law enforcement officers to increase officer safety. This $19,350 Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant will provide funding for reimbursement of body armor to replace out-of-date, expired vests over the next two years and provide new vests for officers the Roswell Police Department anticipates hiring.