Roswell accepts right of way to complete Hardscrabble Road trail

As part of the construction, the ADA ramps at the Hardscrabble Road/King Road intersection will be upgraded. When this happens, the traffic signal pole on the southeast corner of the intersection will need to be relocated.

For construction to proceed, the city will accept about 182 square feet of right-of-way from Roswell High School/Fulton County Board of Education. The appraised value of this piece of land is $1,900.

The city is estimating construction to begin in the winter/spring of 2024 and will last approximately six months.

In 2020, Roswell began engineering and design for the new 3,000-foot-long multi-use trail. This followed the completion in 2019 of the nearby $5.8 million Hardscrabble Green Loop Complete Street project connecting Roswell High School at King Road, and Sweet Apple Elementary School at Etris Road.