BreakingNews
Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'

Roswell accepts right of way to complete Hardscrabble Road trail

Credit: City of Roswell

Credit: City of Roswell

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

Roswell’s Hardscrabble Multi-Use Trail project will construct an eight to ten-foot multi-use trail on the north side of Hardscrabble Road from Whittingham Place to King Road.

As part of the construction, the ADA ramps at the Hardscrabble Road/King Road intersection will be upgraded. When this happens, the traffic signal pole on the southeast corner of the intersection will need to be relocated.

For construction to proceed, the city will accept about 182 square feet of right-of-way from Roswell High School/Fulton County Board of Education. The appraised value of this piece of land is $1,900.

The city is estimating construction to begin in the winter/spring of 2024 and will last approximately six months.

In 2020, Roswell began engineering and design for the new 3,000-foot-long multi-use trail. This followed the completion in 2019 of the nearby $5.8 million Hardscrabble Green Loop Complete Street project connecting Roswell High School at King Road, and Sweet Apple Elementary School at Etris Road.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
ONE Musicfest drawing crowds to its debut at Piedmont Park5m ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING UPDATE
Netanyahu: Gaza war has entered new stage, will be ‘long and difficult’
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia redistricting ruling shakes up a divided, Republican-led state
10h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jacksonville battling to keep Georgia and Florida coming back
4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jacksonville battling to keep Georgia and Florida coming back
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo, Nick Hagen

Metro Atlanta teen’s invention captures international attention
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Pickleball fans happy with more courts in Alpharetta
6h ago
Johns Creek updates compensation for judges, public defenders
9h ago
Milton greenspace off Lackey Road now Lahkapani Preserve
9h ago
Featured

What is tightrope surgery, the procedure to repair Brock Bowers’ ankle?
Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Día de los Muertos festivals, ONE...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top