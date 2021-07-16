ajc logo
Roswell accepts community development block grant-coronavirus allocations

HomeStretch, one of 7 organizations in Roswell to receive CDBG funds. Shown here: Talaya Parker - Executive Director, Latoya McLennon - Program Director, Max Myers - Facility Director, Vickie Reynolds - Operations Manager, Dennis Baptiste - Finance Manager, Gary Amos - Family Case Manager and Chris Ambrose - Youth Case Manager. (Courtesy HomeStretch)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

In March Roswell received ten proposals totaling $695,913 for $376,654 in available third-round 2020 Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds were awarded or the purpose of preventing, preparing for, or responding to infectious diseases like the coronavirus. Like other CDBG awards, the funds are primarily to benefit low to moderate income persons.

The city evaluated proposals using five key priorities: job training services, child care services, senior services, education services, and public facility improvements. Seven of the ten proposals were approved until all available funds were allocated.

The projects to be submitted to HUD for approval include $100,000 to Child Development Academy for scholarships, $37,700 to Drake House for ventilation and air quality upgrades, $50,807 to Easter Seals for education and summer care programs, $25,000 to Enable of Georgia for special needs group housing safety improvements, $88,147 to HomeStretch for after school and childcare programs, $50,000 to North Fulton Community Charities for workforce development and training programs, and $25,000 to StarHouse Foundation for tutoring and mentoring programs.

