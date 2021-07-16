Roswell accepts community development block grant-coronavirus allocations

The city evaluated proposals using five key priorities: job training services, child care services, senior services, education services, and public facility improvements. Seven of the ten proposals were approved until all available funds were allocated.

The projects to be submitted to HUD for approval include $100,000 to Child Development Academy for scholarships, $37,700 to Drake House for ventilation and air quality upgrades, $50,807 to Easter Seals for education and summer care programs, $25,000 to Enable of Georgia for special needs group housing safety improvements, $88,147 to HomeStretch for after school and childcare programs, $50,000 to North Fulton Community Charities for workforce development and training programs, and $25,000 to StarHouse Foundation for tutoring and mentoring programs.