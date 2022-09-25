ajc logo
X

Roswell accepts award to fund Dia de Muertos event

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
54 minutes ago

Roswell recently accepted a $15,600 award from the 2022 Fulton County Arts and Culture program to support Roswell’s Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, event on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Visitors of all ages are invited to celebrate this traditional Mexican holiday, which features an afternoon and evening filled with fun, remembrance, and community spirit. The holiday is centered around honoring lost loved ones, as communities come together to celebrate their memory and pray for their safe spiritual journey.

The city had requested a $20,000 award but received $15,600 instead. The city will nonetheless implement the event with the reduced award which requires a 50% match from the city for a total $31,200.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech calls special meeting of athletic board, could affect Geoff Collins34m ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Bill Fulcher, former Georgia Tech football player and coach, dies in Augusta
20h ago

Credit: AP

Breakdown: Central Florida 27, Georgia Tech 10
9h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull, WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: Another fierce week on the Atlanta roads
2h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull, WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: Another fierce week on the Atlanta roads
2h ago

Credit: AP

Kyle Wright becomes Braves’ first 20-game winner since 2003 in win over Phillies
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Add 3 free trees to your Sandy Springs’ front yard
23h ago
Alpharetta will celebrate arts during ARTober
Awesome Alpharetta offering family reunion workshop
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
16h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top