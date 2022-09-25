Roswell accepts award to fund Dia de Muertos event

Roswell recently accepted a $15,600 award from the 2022 Fulton County Arts and Culture program to support Roswell’s Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, event on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Visitors of all ages are invited to celebrate this traditional Mexican holiday, which features an afternoon and evening filled with fun, remembrance, and community spirit. The holiday is centered around honoring lost loved ones, as communities come together to celebrate their memory and pray for their safe spiritual journey.
The city had requested a $20,000 award but received $15,600 instead. The city will nonetheless implement the event with the reduced award which requires a 50% match from the city for a total $31,200.
