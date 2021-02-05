Roswell accepting application for Citizens’ Police Academy

Residents and business owners in Roswell are invited to apply for the Roswell Citizens’ Police Academy. This free program introduces the public to how police work to protect the community.
The Winter 2021 session of the RPD Citizens’ Police Academy will begin on Tuesday, March 2 and end May 4. Each of the 10 classes will be held 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings at the Roswell Police Department at 39 Hill St.
Each week the class focuses on a different police activity including the 911 Center, Criminal Investigations Division, K-9 operations, the Office of Professional Standards, Special Operations Unit, SWAT, Traffic Enforcement Unit, and Uniform Patrol Division.
Applications for the Winter 2021 session are available at www.tinyurl.com/y7638dkh.
Applicants should be at least 18 years or older and be willing to pass a criminal background check. There are 25 seats available. The roster will be filled based on the order in which the completed applications are received.