Roswell accepting application for Citizens’ Police Academy

The Winter 2021 session of the RPD Citizens’ Police Academy will begin on Tuesday, March 2 and end May 4. Each of the 10 classes will be held 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings at the Roswell Police Department at 39 Hill St.

Each week the class focuses on a different police activity including the 911 Center, Criminal Investigations Division, K-9 operations, the Office of Professional Standards, Special Operations Unit, SWAT, Traffic Enforcement Unit, and Uniform Patrol Division.