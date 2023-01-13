Roswell 2023 calendar highlights fire department

Roswell’s free 2023 community calendar is available for residents to pick up. This year’s calendar celebrates the Roswell Fire Department. Photos highlight the city’s new Ladder Truck #21, as well as the everyday, lifesaving equipment Roswell firefighters use to keep the community safe.
Calendars are available at the following locations while supplies last:
· City Hall Information Desk, first floor 38 Hill St., 770-641-3727
- Adult Recreation Center, 830 Grimes Bridge Road, 770-641-3950
- Bill Johnson Community Activity Building, Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, 770-817-6670
- Physical Activity Center, Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, 770-641-3987
- Visual Arts Center, Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, 770-594-6400
- East Roswell Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Road, 770-594-6134
- Hembree Park Recreation Center, 850 Hembree Road, 770-569-9746
The city recommends calling the facility before arriving to check availability.
