ajc logo
X

Roswell 2023 calendar highlights fire department

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago

Roswell’s free 2023 community calendar is available for residents to pick up. This year’s calendar celebrates the Roswell Fire Department. Photos highlight the city’s new Ladder Truck #21, as well as the everyday, lifesaving equipment Roswell firefighters use to keep the community safe.

Calendars are available at the following locations while supplies last:

· City Hall Information Desk, first floor 38 Hill St., 770-641-3727

  • Adult Recreation Center, 830 Grimes Bridge Road, 770-641-3950
  • Bill Johnson Community Activity Building, Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, 770-817-6670
  • Physical Activity Center, Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, 770-641-3987
  • Visual Arts Center, Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, 770-594-6400
  • East Roswell Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Road, 770-594-6134
  • Hembree Park Recreation Center, 850 Hembree Road, 770-569-9746

The city recommends calling the facility before arriving to check availability.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Kemp releases $32.5 billion budget plan with huge increase for schools3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: I hate the NFL. So why do I watch the NFL?
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 4,600 Georgia players on ‘22 college rosters; Grayson leads state with 68
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 4,600 Georgia players on ‘22 college rosters; Grayson leads state with 68
3h ago

Credit: John Spink /John Spink

Storms killed at least two, injured dozens
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta to welcome Jean-Claude Salon to Colony Park
3h ago
Johns Creek to celebrate Lunar New Year
5h ago
Roswell looks to place requirements on building new townhomes
6h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
19h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top