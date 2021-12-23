Robbie Roper’s impact shown in an outpouring of social media tributes

The two were friends since elementary school in Woodstock, Hunter said, adding the Roper moved to Roswell with his family around his sophomore year in high school.

While playing together on the football field, they made up a Superman handshake to use after touchdowns, Hunter added.

“I really don’t know what I will be able to do without him,” he said in a Wednesday tweet.

Hunter, a collector of sports memorabilia, said he once had Roper sign a jersey and helmet which he posted in his Twitter tribute to Roper.

“I told him I would be able to sell the first ever signed Robbie items for a lot of money one day when he was in the NFL,” Hunter tweeted, describing Roper as a great player and great man.

"Our Roswell community has suffered a heartbreaking loss. As many of you have heard, Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper passed away yesterday after complications from surgery. Robbie had a huge impact in our community and will be greatly missed by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Roper family during this heartbreaking time," the city of Roswell posted on Facebook along with this image of the star quarterback's locker and uniform.

In a moving tribute to Roper on Twitter, coach Prewett said Roper’s work ethic and commitment to others was evident when he spoke to younger players. Roper, a senior, spent time talking to youth football players and reading to elementary school students, Prewett said.

“Walking by your locker will never be the same,” the coach posted along with a photo of Roper’s jersey hanging in his locker above his helmet. “I’m glad you’re in a better place and in better health with the ultimate healer.”

Aidan Moore, a senior at Cherokee High School, tweeted that he played football against Roper for years and it was a “challenge to play against him in any sport.”

“What a dude on and off the field,” Moore posted. “Love you man! Fly high.”

Nationally, ESPN and other media as well as such college football organizations as the University of Florida Gators are also reacting to his death.

Roper passed for 3,010 yards and 37 touchdowns while leading Roswell to a 10-3 finish and a top-10 final ranking in Class 7A this season.

He was voted by his region’s coaches as the Region 5-7A offensive player of the year.

A Facebook commenter remarking on Roper suggested Roswell High School retire his jersey, No. 5, and place it in display case honoring him.