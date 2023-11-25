Resource uniting people through design and innovation

Roswell Firelabs states the organization’s mission as meant to “build community through making.” The nonprofit organizes classes like “Introduction to Welding” and provides access to equipment for metal work, screenprinting, sewing, cosplay and electronics.

RFL offers “tourientations” of the facility every Monday at 1601 Holcomb Bridge Road. Tours begin at 6 p.m. with orientation for new members at 6:30 p.m.

Memberships available for individuals and families begin at $50/month and include building access 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. 365 days a year with free or discounted access to classes, workshops and events. Members also receive their own personal webpage on the RFL website to showcase their work.