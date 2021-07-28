ajc logo
Residents over 12 can receive free COVID-19 vaccine without ID

210116-Atlanta- Registered nurse Shawna Burwell administers a COVID-19 vaccine during an event Saturday morning, Jan. 16, 2021, for Fulton County School employees and their spouses who are 65 and older at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo: Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
210116-Atlanta- Registered nurse Shawna Burwell administers a COVID-19 vaccine during an event Saturday morning, Jan. 16, 2021, for Fulton County School employees and their spouses who are 65 and older at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo: Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Fulton County is providing two North Fulton locations for free COVID-19 vaccines for residents 12 and older without an ID. Youth age 12 to 17 are not required to have a parent present but must have a consent form signed by a parent.

Free vaccine shots can be obtained without an appointment 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 4700 North Point Pkwy. in Alpharetta and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Fulton County North Service Center, 7741 Roswell Rd. NE in Atlanta.

Mobile vaccination sites are also rotating through neighborhoods throughout Fulton County. Locations change each week.

Details: www.fultoncountyga.gov/covid-19/covid-vaccine.

