Residents over 12 can receive free COVID-19 vaccine without ID

Free vaccine shots can be obtained without an appointment 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 4700 North Point Pkwy. in Alpharetta and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Fulton County North Service Center, 7741 Roswell Rd. NE in Atlanta.

Mobile vaccination sites are also rotating through neighborhoods throughout Fulton County. Locations change each week.