Residents in Milton invited to virtual public engagement forum

The next step in Milton’s development of a 2040 Comprehensive Plan includes a Virtual Public Engagement Forum. Citizens are encouraged to share their input at www.cityofmiltonga.us/engagement.
Look for the items labeled **NEW!!** to provide input on Milton’s character areas, land use hot topics, zoning, ordinance and use permits, and commercial, higher density, mixed-use developments.
This Virtual Public Engagement Forum reflects feedback the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee has received from the Milton community. Specific items addressed in the survey will be the focus of CPAC members throughout April and May.
The virtual engagement forum will wind down in early-to-mid April.
Another CPAC work session begins at 6 p.m. Apr. 14 to focus on comparable cities to Milton, historical perspectives and land use. A “pop-up” event is planned for midday Apr. 17 at Bell Memorial Park, giving citizens the chance to engage with project team members in-person. The Milton City Council will review a status report update April 19.
Additional information: www.cityofmiltonga.us/ComprehensivePlan.