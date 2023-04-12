Registration opens for Abernathy Arts Center summer camps

Art Sandy Springs in hosting a weekly series of summer camps beginning June 5 through July 28 for ages 6 to 12 years at the Abernathy Arts Center, 254 Johnson Ferry Road. Registration is open now at www.artsandysprings.org/summer-camp/.
Little artists can explore painting, drawing, mixed media, sculpture and discover famous artists. Children will learn about the art elements of shape, color, pattern and texture to invent art pieces which become fun keepsakes to treasure.
Camp sessions run 9 a.m. to noon each morning, 1-4 p.m. each afternoon or all day 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-day sessions are $175/week, full-day are $350/week. Questions: 404-343-6692.
