Recycle everything from lawn mowers to soda cans in Roswell

According to the Roswell Recycling Center, recycling a single aluminum can has the potential to save enough energy to power a 100-watt light bulb for nearly four hours. (Courtesy Pixabay)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
22 minutes ago

The Roswell Recycling Center accepts a variety of metals, and they want you to know about it.

According to the city, unlike many recyclable materials, metals can be recycled indefinitely without altering their properties.

Residents and businesses in Roswell can bring steel and cast iron, as well as aluminum, copper, and tin to the center at 11570 Maxwell Road.

The Roswell Recycling Center accepts metal, steel, and aluminum including grills, lawn mowers (fluids removed), appliances, aluminum cans, aluminum pie plates, and clean foil, rinsed tin cans, wire coat hangers, screws, nails, and even punctured, empty helium tanks.

Roswell Recycling Center notes recycling a single aluminum can has the potential to save enough energy to power a 100-watt light bulb for nearly four hours.

For a complete list of accepted items, go to roswellgov.com/RecyclingCenter.

