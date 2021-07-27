ajc logo
Qualifying dates, fees set for Johns Creek election

Johns Creek residents interested in running for mayor or one of the open council posts can qualify Aug, 16 through Aug, 18 at City Hall. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Johns Creek will hold a special election in conjunction with the municipal general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The special election will allow voters to fill the city council seat made available following the resignation of council member Brian Weaver. In addition to Weaver’s unexpired post, the municipal general election will allow voters to fill four additional positions including council member posts 1, 3, 5 and mayor.

Candidates interested in running for mayor or one of the open council posts can qualify 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug, 16 through Wednesday, Aug, 18 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive.

The qualifying fee is $450 for each council post and $750 for mayor. In each case the qualifying fee represents three percent of the total gross salary for the preceding year.

Details: https://bit.ly/3zvvTG2

