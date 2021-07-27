Qualifying dates, fees set for Johns Creek election

Candidates interested in running for mayor or one of the open council posts can qualify 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug, 16 through Wednesday, Aug, 18 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive.

The qualifying fee is $450 for each council post and $750 for mayor. In each case the qualifying fee represents three percent of the total gross salary for the preceding year.